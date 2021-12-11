Omicron drives the resurgence of COVID-19 cases

The new variant Omicron is responsible for the resurgence of COVID-19 confirmed cases in South Africa, said South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla, who also pointed out that preliminary evidence suggested that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with this variant.

“Recent genomic sequencing results revealed that Omicron was the dominant variant among samples sequenced during November 2021 – 70 percent (250/358) as of yesterday,” he said.

Weekly cases in Gauteng province have increased by 415 percent for the week ending Dec. 4 compared to the previous week, while hospital admissions rose 204 percent.

The minister said it is not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease or death as compared to infections with other variants, including Delta. Preliminary data suggested that there are increasing rates of hospitalization, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of a specific infection with Omicron.

Phaahla said the reproductive number of the virus (the number of people who are likely to be infected by one person) was 2.5 – higher than it was at any other point in the pandemic.

He also pointed out that preliminary evidence suggested that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with this variant. Reinfection is defined as a positive test after 90 days have passed from the previous infection.

“But more information is required and will become available in the next few days and weeks,” Phaahla added.

He said data also has shown that children under the age of one year were at risk of severe diseases and deaths probably because of “immature immune system.” It seemed children with comorbid medical conditions such as premature birth, diabetes, cancers, HIV, and TB were more at risk.