Pakistan reminds world of Kashmiris’ right to freedom on Human Rights Day
Marking International Human Rights Day, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram has reminded the world community of the rights of the peoples of Kashmir and Palestine to self-determination.
In a message released on the occasion, the Pakistani envoy said that the celebration of the Day is “a reaffirmation of the basic values and principles of human rights – the right to life, dignity, equality, and development – which were proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights UDHR seventy-three years ago.
“Respect for these rights must be central in responding to the challenges of a global pandemic, the realization of the SDGs, and climate change.
“On this day, the world cannot forget the rights of the peoples of Kashmir and Palestine to self-determination and freedom from brutal foreign occupation”.
