Palestine calls for UN protection against Israeli settlers’ assaults in West Bank
RAMALLAH, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) — Palestine on Thursday called on the United Nations Security Council to protect the Palestinian people against the Israeli settlers’ assaults in the West Bank.
The Palestinian presidency said in a press statement that it urges the international community, especially the UN Security Council, “to urgently intervene to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.”
Referring to the recent escalation of tensions in the West Bank, the statement said that “the Israeli measures would thwart the U.S. and the international efforts to revive the stalled peace process.”
On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent a message to the international community before Christmas Eve, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.
Abbas said in his Christmas message that “Christmas reminds us of the importance of justice, resilience and the Palestinian people’s quest for human dignity and freedom.”
Meanwhile, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh told Voice of Palestine earlier on Thursday that the meeting between President Abbas and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Ramallah on Wednesday “was candid and frank.”
“During the meeting, President Abbas stated that he was waiting for U.S. President Joe Biden to fulfil his promises on the two-state solution, reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and ensuring that Israel halts its settlement construction,” he said.
