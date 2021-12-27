Prisoners of oblivion

LAHORE: Over one hundred foreigners have been languishing in Punjab jails for years despite completing their jail terms as the embassies of their countries have refused to accept them as their citizens.

These 129 inmates belong to twelve countries including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Burundi, Dominica, Iran, Kenya, Liberia Nigeria, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

These prisoners include 31 Indians, 61 Afghans, 3 Iranians, 11 Tanzanians, 9 Nigerians, 2 Kenyans, 3 Burmese, 5 Bangladeshis and one prisoner each from the UAE, Liberia, Dominica and Burundi.

According to documents available with Bol News, four of the 31 Indian prisoners are female.

Twenty-year old Ajeeran is the youngest among these Indian prisoners. She belongs to the village Shantarpur of Kolkata. A case was registered against her in Ghaziabad police station of Lahore on May 14, 2008 under the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952.

She was sentenced to one year in prison. Since completing her jail term in January 2009, she has been awaiting her repatriation. The oldest Indian prisoner is 77-year-old Surja Ram, son of Tiku Ram. Surja hails from Anob Garh area of Rajasthan.

He was arrested under the Pakistan Army Act 1959 and sentenced on July 16, 2008 to eight-year imprisonment. He completed his jail term on July 15, 2016 and has been awaiting his release and subsequent repatriation.

However, India is not willing to accept him and other such prisoners, showing its double standards.

In the past, India has been making a hue and cry over the issue of Dr Uzma – an Indian citizen who had arrived in Pakistan purportedly after marrying a Pakistani. However, she later accused her husband of harassment and claimed that she was forced to marry Tahir Ali at gunpoint.

Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) intervened and she was allowed to travel back to India in 2017.

In total, 400 foreigner prisoners are locked up in the jails of Punjab. Around 300 of these are categorized as high profile criminals. They have completed their sentence but are still confined in jails because the embassies of their respective countries have refused to accept them as their nationals.

When contacted, a representative of the Punjab prison inspector general said cases of all the foreigners have been sent to the interior ministry for their repatriation. He said the prisoners could not be released until their traveling documents were completed.

He admitted that over the years no progress has been made in the cases of these unfortunate prisoners but was unable to give a deadline for their deportation to their respective countries.

“We have tried to facilitate them in contacting their relatives so they could get help from them by preparing their traveling documents.” Unfortunately, he observed, their embassies did not accept them and were not cooperating in preparing their travel documents.

A spokesperson of the interior ministry declined to comment on the situation.

The spokesperson of the foreign office said as a standard procedure, firstly, the identity of a foreign prisoner is established after his or her arrest. “After establishing their credentials, their respective embassies are contacted. If their embassies disown them, they cannot be sent back.”

Ahmer Bilal Soofi, an expert on international law, said it is a cumbersome process to establish the credentials of foreign inmates because most of them enter Pakistan illegally without travel documents.

“It is a hopeless and helpless situation for any prisoner. These inmates cannot be deported unless their respective countries show willingness to help prepare their travel documents,” he said.

Other inmates

A 22-year-old youth, Aneel Chimar, son of Budh Singh Chimar, belongs to village Shadnai. He was arrested on March 12, 2015 under section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and sentenced to two-year imprisonment.

Muhammad Maqbool Loon, son of Muhammad Ali, from Poonch area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was arrested under the Pakistan Army Act 1959 and sentenced on June 9, 2008 under section PAA-59, Sec-3 of the Official Secret Act 1923.

A 30-year-old unknown Indian was arrested under Section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and sentenced under section 382-B CrPC. His sentence was completed on January 23, 2004.

Raju, son of Santosh, from Brail Sarowl area of India was arrested under section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to six-months’ imprisonment on 2013

Arif Hadayat son of Saleem Hadayat from Pin Dalya area of Delhi was arrested under Section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to 45-day imprisonment in 2006.

Ramesh was arrested under Section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to three month in prison with the benefit of 382-B CrPC in 2014.

Birchu son of Comlais who hails from village Pathyari near Lucknow India was arrested in 2006 under section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Naqaya, daughter of Dharam from village Kotri Behga in India was arrested in 2007 under section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to four month in prison.

Raju Mohali Raju Parasat son of Amiyat Mahoul from Ludhyana was arrested in 2007 under the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Ajeeran daughter of Asmola from village Shantapur near Kolkata was arrested under U/S 4 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced in 2008 to one-year in prison.

Panvaasila son of Kundalal from Banaras was arrested in 2009 under the Foreigner Act and sentenced to one month in prison. Kishwa Bhagwan son of Chanan Wan from Manipur area of India was arrested under the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to three-month imprisonment.

Ropi Paul son of Nann Chandar Paul from Kashgo was arrested in 2010 under the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to five months in prison with benefit of 382-B Cr PC.

Sham Sundar son of Sheri Bhagwatan was arrested in 2011 under section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Raju Rai son of Babu Raj was arrested under section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Haseena Bibi Shahzadi, wife of Dilshad Ahmad, was arrested under section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to two months.

Bagin Kumar son of Ramaish from Mehr Khud Hajahanki was arrested in 2014 under section 14 of the Foreign Act. Sohan Lal of Jammu area of the IIOJK was arrested under section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and sentenced to five months in prison in 2014.

Raju son of Samuel of Jalandhar was arrested under the Foreign Act and sentenced to 8 months in jail with the benefit of 382-B of the CrPC in 2016. Krishan Vidya Sagar son of Eshor Vidya Sagar from 98/10 Krishan Sian East Mombai was arrested in 2015 under section 420/468/471/14 of the Foreign Act and was sentenced to 10-months’ imprisonment.

Afzal Ahmad son of Mukhtar Ahamd from Chandni Chowk area of Delhi was arrested under section 14 of the Foreign Act in 2016 and was sentenced to four months in jail with the benefit of 382-B, CrPC.

Another 25-year-old man was arrested in 2015 under section 4/55/52 of the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Act, 1952 and was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.

Rehan-ul-Rehman son of Khalil-ul-Rehman of Delhi was arrested in 2016 under section 14 of the Foreign Act and was sentenced to three months in prison with the benefit of 382-B Cr PC.

Sataish Bhaag son of Notay Khan from Kurry Ramaday Pradesh India was arrested under section 14 of the Foreign Act in 2014 and was sentenced to five months in jail with the benefit of 382-B Cr PC.

Gonjan son of Bora Lal from Jaipur area of Rajasthan was arrested in 2016 under section 14 of the Foreign Act and was sentenced to two months in jail with the benefit of 382-B CrPC.

Abdul Majeed son of Abdul Qadir from Jammu area of the IIOJK was arrested under the Pakistan Army Act 1959 and sentenced to four years in prison. Gulo Jan, a deaf and dumb person, was arrested in 2002.

Silarof Saleem son of Burhan from India was arrested in 2009 under section 14 of the Foreign Act and was sentenced to ten-month imprisonment in 2010. Plan Sharma son of Poni Sharma was arrested and sentenced in 2013.

Qasim Ali son of Ali Irani – an Iranian national – was arrested under section 14 of the Foreign Act in 2002 and was sentenced to three years in prison with the benefit of 382-B CrPC.

Fariman son of Barat Ali, another Iranian, was arrested in 2010 under the Foreign Act and was sentenced to just 7 days in jail with a fine of Rs1500 in 2011. Nabiullah son of Waliullah was sentenced in 2013.

Ibrahim son of Hussain Ahmad – a citizen of the UAE – was arrested in Multan under the Foreign Act in 2015 and was sentenced to eight months rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs5,000.