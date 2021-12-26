Roundup: U.S. Xinjiang-related act economic bullying, against int’l law, analysts say
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — The United States’ signing of the so-called “Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act” into law which bans imports from China’s Xinjiang region is economic bullying and another attempt to interfere in China’s internal affairs, analysts told Xinhua.
This law, based on ill-informed information and prejudicial to China, is “sheer interference in Chinese internal affairs and a severe violation of international law,” said Muhammad Asif Noor, director of the Islamabad-based think tank Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.
U.S. foreign policy has been tilted towards interfering in the internal affairs of countries, yet the world is no longer blind, Noor pointed out.
Abdul-Raziq Ziyada, a Sudanese political analyst, sees the American decision as “a clear violation of the international law governing the relations among countries.”
The signing of the so-called act is a “continuation of U.S. longstanding disinformation about Chinese living in Xinjiang and a clear attempt to superimpose politics onto economic relations” between China and the United States, according to Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar.
The U.S. administration’s sanctions against Xinjiang may lead to a situation where American and Chinese businesses and consumers must contend with the ramifications of “poisonous politics” instead of enjoying the dividends of economic globalization, Adhere said.
President of the Russian-Chinese Analytical Center Sergei Sanakoyev believes that Xinjiang-related issues are not human rights issues at all, but anti-terrorism and anti-secession issues.
When the United States accused China of “forced labour,” it never produced any convincing evidence, he argued, adding that the U.S. attempt is to provoke conflicts among ethnic groups and religions in China, destabilize the situation and curb China’s development.
Murata Tadayoshi, honorary professor at Japan’s Yokohama National University, expressed regret that the United States has slandered China with accusations of “genocide.”
Statistics of the continued growth of the Uygur population in Xinjiang can disprove the “genocide” lie and the tangible results are backed up by detailed data, he said.
Jorge Valero, former permanent representative of Venezuela to the United Nations in Geneva, said he visited Xinjiang at the invitation of the Chinese government and saw the progress made by Xinjiang people under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of China and the local government.
He expressed appreciation of China’s comprehensive measures to prevent terrorism in accordance with the United Nations global counter-terrorism strategy.
