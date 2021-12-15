Russia detains coal tycoon over deadly Siberia mine blast
Russia investigators said Wednesday they had detained tycoon Mikhail Fedyaev after a blast at a coal mine in Siberia that killed 51 people last month.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it had charged the owner of the SDS-Ugol company and three other people with violating “industrial safety requirements” and “abuse of authority” that led to “grave consequences” at the group’s Listvyazhnaya mine.
