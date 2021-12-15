Russia detains coal tycoon over deadly Siberia mine blast

AFP News Agency

15th Dec, 2021. 01:35 pm
Mikhail Fedyaev coal tycoon

Russia investigators said Wednesday they had detained tycoon Mikhail Fedyaev after a blast at a coal mine in Siberia that killed 51 people last month.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it had charged the owner of the SDS-Ugol company and three other people with violating “industrial safety requirements” and “abuse of authority” that led to “grave consequences” at the group’s Listvyazhnaya mine.

Read More

8 hours ago
Kenya detects first cases of Omicron variant

Kenya has detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19,...
11 hours ago
11 Indonesians dead, 27 missing in Malaysia boat sinking

At least 11 Indonesian migrants died and 27 are believed to be...
11 hours ago
Hong Kong court orders Apple Daily parent firm to be wound up

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ordered the liquidation of the parent...
11 hours ago
UK inflation spikes to decade-high at 5.1%: official

British annual inflation rocketed in November to its highest level for more...
12 hours ago
New York to have first female police chief ever

New York will appoint Keechant Sewell as its first-ever woman police chief...
13 hours ago
Blinken says US still prepared to sell jet fighters to UAE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted Wednesday the US was still prepared...