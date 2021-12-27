The Supreme Sacrifice

Karachi: Major Muhammad Akram valour in the Battle of Hilli is one that has rightfully gone down in the history books. During the 1971 War Major Akram and a company of the of 4th Frontier Force Regiment under his command were stationed in the forward area of the Hilli district of then East Pakistan. As they held their post they came under incessant air, artillery and armour attacks.

Despite this, he and his men held their ground. For an entire fortnight, despite the enemy having superior numbers and greater fire power, he and company stood their ground and repulsed every attack and inflicted major casualties on the enemy. Major Akram’s leadership, bravery and skillful strategy kept the country’s enemies at bay for five days and nights, and ultimately led to him making a supreme sacrifice – his death. Major Akram was posthumously awarded the Pakistan Army’s highest military honor, the Nishan-e-Haider, for his heroic efforts.

Named the Hero of Hilli, following the battle, Major Muhammad Akram was buried in the in the village of Boaldar in District-Dinajpur. His brave sacrifice is remembered through a monument in his name called Major Akram Shaheed Memorial, in Jhelum. Major Akram was born in the Dinga Village in district Gujrat in Punjab. He completed his early education from Chakri Middle School and the joined Military College Jhelum (MCJ) following this. While at MCJ, he was known for his skills in playing hockey and boxing. He then joined the Pakistan Military Academy and after graduating, gained commission in the the Pakistan Army in 1963 as part of the 4th Frontier Force. When he was just a Captian, he participated in September 1965 India-Pakistan War.

During the war he led many successful military operations against the Indian Army. While stationed in Lahore, Akram commanded a small company which led several decisive operations against the Indian

Armed Forces. Following the war, in 1969, Akram was promoted to the rank Major of the Pakistan Army.