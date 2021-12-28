The US presses for Myanmar arms embargo after the massacre

AFP News Agency

28th Dec, 2021. 09:52 pm
The US presses for Myanmar arms embargo after the massacre

Google

WASHINGTON, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) – The United States renewed calls Tuesday for an arms embargo on Myanmar’s junta after a Christmas Eve massacre in which Save the Children said two of the group’s staff were killed.

“The targeting of innocent people and humanitarian actors is unacceptable, and the military’s widespread atrocities against the people of Burma underscore the urgency of holding its members accountable,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, using Myanmar’s former name.

“The international community must do more to advance this goal and prevent the recurrence of atrocities in Burma, including by ending the sale of arms and dual-use technology to the military,” he said in a statement.

Anti-junta fighters said they found over 30 burnt bodies, including of women and children, on a highway in Kayah state where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military.

Save the Children on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two of its workers who had been caught up in the incident.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a February coup against the elected government, with more than 1,300 people killed in a crackdown by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

The United States has slapped a series of sanctions on the coup leaders and like other Western nations has long restricted weapons to Myanmar’s military, which during the pre-coup democratic transition faced allegations of crimes against humanity for a brutal campaign against the Rohingya minority.

The UN General Assembly voted in June to prevent arms shipments into Myanmar but the measure was symbolic as it was not taken up by the more powerful Security Council.

China and Russia, which hold veto power on the Security Council, as well as neighbouring India, are the major arms providers to Myanmar.

Read More

9 mins ago
Zambia launches strategy to boost domestic tourism

LUSAKA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Zambia on Tuesday launched a strategy and...
15 mins ago
"Chasing Lithuanian diplomats from Beijing" pure defamation: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- It is pure defamation to say that...
1 hour ago
Russia raids homes of Navalny's former associates: allies

MOSCOW, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - Russian authorities Tuesday raided the homes of...
1 hour ago
Deepening Somalia crisis sparks international alarm

MOGADISHU, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - Somalia's neighbours and Western countries have expressed...
2 hours ago
Kanye West got a house right across his ex Kim Kardashian

It's one thing to have an ex and another if that ex...
2 hours ago
Russian court orders Memorial rights group to close

MOSCOW, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - Russia's Supreme Court ordered Tuesday the closure...