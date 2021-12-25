UAE bans flight operations to four countries amid COVID-19
The UAE has suspended all inbound flights from Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia and Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit from Saturday, December 25.
The decision also bars travelers who were in the four countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE.
“This includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in the four countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, while flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries,” the news agency said.
The Gulf state has also barred its citizens from travelling to these countries.
“The UAE nationals, their first degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between the UAE and these countries and Golden residence holders are excluded from this decision,” it said.
The UAE also introduced new travel requirements for travelers arriving on direct flights from Uganda and Ghana.
Passengers are required to present a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and take a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within 6 hours of the departure.
