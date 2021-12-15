UK inflation spikes to decade-high at 5.1%: official
British annual inflation rocketed in November to its highest level for more than 10 years, official data showed Wednesday on the eve of a Bank of England interest rate decision.
The annual rate surged to 5.1 percent last month after 4.2 percent in October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, adding this was the highest level since September 2011.
