AFP News Agency

15th Dec, 2021. 12:36 pm
UK inflation spikes to decade-high at 5.1%: official

British annual inflation rocketed in November to its highest level for more than 10 years, official data showed Wednesday on the eve of a Bank of England interest rate decision.

The annual rate surged to 5.1 percent last month after 4.2 percent in October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, adding this was the highest level since September 2011.

