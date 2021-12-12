UK says ‘last chance’ for Iran to save nuclear deal

Resumed talks to save the Iran nuclear deal are the Islamic republic’s “last chance” to take a “serious” position, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at a G7 foreign ministers meeting on Sunday.

“This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms” of the deal, she said.