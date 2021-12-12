UK says ‘last chance’ for Iran to save nuclear deal
Resumed talks to save the Iran nuclear deal are the Islamic republic’s “last chance” to take a “serious” position, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at a G7 foreign ministers meeting on Sunday.
“This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms” of the deal, she said.
Read More
China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting
HONG KONG: Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing...
Sentiment among large Japanese nonmanufacturers recovers to pre-pandemic levels
TOKYO: Business confidence among major Japanese nonmanufacturers recovered to pre-pandemic levels in...
Libyan government vows to hand over office to next elected executive authority
TRIPOLI: Libyan government pledged Sunday to deliver office to the next elected...
In ruins of Kentucky factory, hope for improbable 'miracle'
MAYFIELD, United States: It was a banal industrial building, low, wide and...
Key dates in Israel's normalisation of ties with the UAE
ABU DHABI: As Prime Minister Naftali Bennett starts the first official trip...