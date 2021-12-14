US preparing ‘alternatives’ in case Iran nuclear talks fail: Blinken

The United States is preparing “alternatives” with allies in case talks on reviving a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions fail, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

“We continue in this hour, on this day, to pursue diplomacy because it remains at this moment the best option, but we are actively engaging with allies and partners on alternatives,” he said during a visit to Indonesia.

Also Read: Israel PM calls on US to halt Iran nuclear talks