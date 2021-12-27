Uzbekistan launches overseas warehouse in China

LANZHOU, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) — An overseas warehouse of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, was unveiled in northwest China’s Gansu Province on Monday in a bid to facilitate cross-border trade.

The warehouse, with a total storage space of 9,000 cubic meters, is located in the bonded logistics center of the International Land Port of Gansu (Lanzhou). It will mainly help facilitate the inflow of goods into China from Uzbekistan.

The warehouse will help reduce the delivery time for commodities from around 30 days to three or four days, and facilitate large-quantity transportation for companies, according to Sun Wei, chairman with Lanzhou International Land Port Investment Development Co., Ltd., the operator of the warehouse.

An overseas warehouse for Gansu Province was set up in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in October this year.

The establishment of the overseas warehouse will help Gansu tap the central Asian market and facilitate trade and exchanges between the two sides, said Sun.