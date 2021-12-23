Vienna talks, Iran’s envoy claims the West is pursuing an “aggressive media approach”

The Iranian ambassador said to the United Kingdom warned that Western countries engaging in the Vienna talks had maintained an aggressive and hostile media approach, according to the official IRNA news agency.

According to the article, this approach is full of “prejudice, threats, hyperbole, and blame-game against Iran,” as Mohsen Baharvand stated in an Instagram post.

According to Baharvand, many prominent foreign media outlets join the Western politicians in this “unfair” game and repeat their biased statements.

He claims that the best way to deal with such conduct in the Western media is to first oppose psychological warfare and avoid passivity toward them, and then to be as honest as possible in dealing with these demands.

Iran and Western parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement have held seven rounds of talks since April this year, but have yet to find a solution to break the impasse on saving the pact, which Washington unilaterally exited in 2018.