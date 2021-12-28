Zambia launches strategy to boost domestic tourism

LUSAKA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) — Zambia on Tuesday launched a strategy and investment guide aimed at promoting domestic tourism.

The launch of the Zambia Tourism Domestic Strategy and Investment Guide was aimed at implementing homegrown solutions to keep the sector afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted international travels.

It was also meant to draw local participation in the development of the tourism sector.

Rodney Sikumba, the Minister of Tourism and Arts, said the tourism sector has suffered external shocks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the need to unify local efforts to harness and reinforce the role of domestic tourism.

The strategy also seeks to promote a culture of encouraging local people to save money for holidays and support the growth of domestic tourism companies by streamlining the regulatory framework and negotiating incentives, he added.

The ministry has since embarked on a program to develop and upgrade infrastructure such as access roads, airports and basic amenities to encourage domestic tourism, he said.

He added the guide was also meant to encourage investments in the various tourism sites across the country.

 

