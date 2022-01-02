2 drones shot down at Baghdad airport: source

BAGHDAD, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) — Two drones attacked on Monday a military base near Baghdad International Airport and were shot down, a security source said.

The attack took place at dawn when the drones attacked an Iraqi base known as Camp Victory housing some U.S. experts and agencies but were shot down by the C-RAM defence system which protects the site, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

There were no reports about the casualties and the security forces launched an investigation into the incident, the source added.

The attack came at the second anniversary of a deadly attack by a U.S. drone on a convoy near Baghdad International Airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, former deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

On Jan. 5, 2020, just two days after the U.S. attack, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in the country.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed the end of the U.S.-led coalition forces’ combat mission in Iraq after the withdrawal of the forces from the country.