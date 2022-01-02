2 drones shot down at Baghdad airport: source
BAGHDAD, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) — Two drones attacked on Monday a military base near Baghdad International Airport and were shot down, a security source said.
The attack took place at dawn when the drones attacked an Iraqi base known as Camp Victory housing some U.S. experts and agencies but were shot down by the C-RAM defence system which protects the site, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
There were no reports about the casualties and the security forces launched an investigation into the incident, the source added.
The attack came at the second anniversary of a deadly attack by a U.S. drone on a convoy near Baghdad International Airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, former deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.
On Jan. 5, 2020, just two days after the U.S. attack, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in the country.
On Dec. 29, 2021, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed the end of the U.S.-led coalition forces’ combat mission in Iraq after the withdrawal of the forces from the country.
Also Read
Read More
Yasir Hussain again under fire for his views on Turkish Actors in Pakistan
On a talk show presented by actor Nauman Ijaz on a local...
Ukraine's cultural minister enraged by the offensive caricature in Emily in Paris
After France, Ukraine too expressed their anger at the light-hearted show, 'Emily...
First week of 2022 becomes of high importance for Prince Andrew
This week seems to be of high importance for the British Prince...
Malaysia's manufacturing PMI rises to 52.8 in December 2021
KUALA LUMPUR - The headline IHS Markit Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index...
S. Africa's National Assembly "extensively destroyed" by fire: official
CAPE TOWN - The interior of South Africa's National Assembly, the lower...