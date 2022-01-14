Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Jan, 2022. 07:26 pm

Afghan caretaker gov’t welcomes UN chief’s call to lift the ban on assets

Afghan caretaker gov't welcomes UN chief's call to lift the ban on assets

Google

KABUL, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The chief spokesman of the Taliban caretaker government on Friday welcomed remarks of the UN chief calling on the United States to lift a ban on Afghan assets.

“We appreciate the UN Secretary General’s call for the release of Afghan capital from the United States,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

The Afghan economy after the Taliban’s takeover of power in mid-August has suffered from the U.S. freezing of over 9 billion U.S. dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

On Thursday, UN chief Guterres urged the United States and the World Bank to unfreeze Afghan funds to prevent “the nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan” from getting worse.

Mujahid noted that such a position would benefit the UN’s impartiality and the prestige of this important international organization on the rights of nations. The United States must respond positively to the international voice and release frozen Afghan assets.

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Across China: Xinjiang airports resume int'l cargo operations

URUMQI, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Airports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous...
2 hours ago
Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min's mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South...
2 hours ago
Chinese, Omani FMs hold talk on bilateral ties

BEIJING - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday...
2 hours ago
Kanye West teased fans on Instagram

Kanye West teased his next single featuring The Game and DJ Premier...
3 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Admits on loosing her cool on an Australian Journalist

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being enraged by a comment made by Australian...
3 hours ago
PM infected with COVID-19 as Omicron wave sweeps Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Katrina Kaif
2 mins ago
When Katrina Kaif poses the famous ‘Side Wala Swag’ like Akshay Kumar

Major Throwback on Monday, the actress, Katrina Kaif modeled herself after her...
Nora Fatehi
3 mins ago
Nora Fatehi is queen of chic airport looks in Jacket and shorts: Photos and videos

Whether on the red carpet, on vacation, or catching a jet out...
Kareena Kapoor
7 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor says ‘My kids are absolutely monsters’

Kareena Kapoor teased the new Hotel Transylvania: Transformania effect on Instagram with...
Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi
13 mins ago
Meesha Shafi’s exemption plea rejected by the court

A Lahore district court seized with a defamation lawsuit brought by musician...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600