Afghan women protest against U.S. freeze of assets

KABUL, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Hundreds of Afghan women took to the streets in the capital Kabul on Wednesday to protest against the freeze of the country’s assets by the United States.

The Afghan economy, since the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, has suffered from the freeze of over 9 billion U.S. dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank by the United States, as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Holding placards and banners in a diplomatic district, the protesters said a ban on Afghan assets was an act against international laws and a violation of international principles.

A couple of weeks ago a group of Afghan women also held a similar demonstration in Kabul.