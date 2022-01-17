Anoulak Kittikhoun takes office as new riparian CEO of Mekong River Commission

VIENTIANE, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Lao national Anoulak Kittikhoun took office as the third riparian Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat on Monday.

Anoulak will lead the Vientiane-based international organization and its flood and drought centre in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh during his period in office from 2022 to 2024.

“I’m deeply honoured and humbled for the esteemed position,” Anoulak said.

“My mission for the next three years is to facilitate cooperation among riparian countries on critical Mekong River Basin challenges and opportunities, further uplift the MRC as a world-class river basin organization, and maintain and build new partnerships to support the first two endeavours.”

According to the press release from the MRC issued on Monday, Anoulak is a seasoned international development professional well-versed in Mekong affairs that includes 20 years of experience in previous senior leadership roles at the MRC and at the United Nations and related bodies.

The MRC is an intergovernmental organization for regional dialogue and cooperation in the lower Mekong river basin and was established in 1995 based on the Mekong Agreement between Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.