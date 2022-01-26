Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

26th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm

Armenian PM self-isolating after positive Covid test

AFP News Agency

26th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm
armenian pm

YEREVAN: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, his government said on Wednesday.

“The prime minister of Armenia took a coronavirus test, which came back positive,” the Armenian government said in a statement.

It said Pashinyan was asymptomatic and self-isolating as required, and would continue to work remotely.

Pashinyan and his family also had coronavirus in June 2020.

The ex-Soviet republic with a population of around three million people has registered 355,662 coronavirus cases and 8,033 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Armenia has faced a period of instability after accepting defeat and suffering territorial losses in late 2020 in a war with arch-foe Azerbaijan over the exclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Read more: Israeli defense minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pashinyan faced pressure at home over the controversial truce with Baku as protesters staged rallies and demanded his resignation.

In the summer, Pashinyan called for snap parliamentary polls that were won by his party but discontent over the war continues to simmer.

Last week, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkisian announced that was resigning from his post — a largely ceremonial role — over a lack of influence during times of national crisis.

Read More

16 hours ago
China vows to play a constructive role as rotating president of Conference on Disarmament

GENEVA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- As the first rotating President of the...
17 hours ago
Egyptian, Algerian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

CAIRO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his visiting...
18 hours ago
Amnesty urges Iran to free 'arbitrarily detained' LGBTI activist

PARIS, Jan 25, 2022 (AFP) - Amnesty International on Tuesday urged Iran to free an...
19 hours ago
Kurds locked in tense Syria prison standoff with IS jihadists

HASAKEH, Syria, Jan 25, 2022 (AFP) - US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose...
19 hours ago
IMF warns of possible market correction as interest rates rise

WASHINGTON, Jan 25, 2022 (AFP) - Global equity markets that have seen-sawed in...
20 hours ago
Russia, China stand against politicizing sports: Putin

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- During a virtual meeting with Russian athletes,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

samosa
29 seconds ago
Italian man’s hilarious reaction when he tries samosa for the first time

An Italian man eating his first samosa has gone viral on the...
japan covid cases
1 min ago
Japan reports over 70,000 new COVID-19 cases, new all-time high

TOKYO - Japan confirmed 71,620 new COVID-19 cases across the country on...
Erin Holland
28 mins ago
PSL 2022: Fans, Erin Holland has something to say

Erin Holland, a cricket presenter, has assured her fans that she would...
sales tax
29 mins ago
Sales tax may ‘increase solar panel rates’ in Pakistan by 30%

KARACHI: The imposition of sales tax on the import of solar panels...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement