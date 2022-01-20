At least 30 people killed in stampede in Liberia

MONROVIA – At least 30 people were killed on Wednesday night in a stampede caused by an attack on a religious gathering in a suburb of Monrovia, Liberia’s capital, according to reports by local media on Thursday.

A police spokesperson was quoted as saying that worshippers at a religious gathering in the New Kru town of Monrovia were attacked on Wednesday night by “criminals coming with knives”, which created chaos and led to a stampede as everyone tried to escape.