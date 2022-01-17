Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 11:16 am

Australia to brace for high death rate as COVID-19 cases continue to soar

SYDNEY – Authorities of Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) warned on Monday that the number of COVID-19 deaths is “likely to be high” over the coming days due to the extent of community transmission.

The state health department reported 29,504 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Hospitalization numbers continue to rise, with 2,776 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 203 in ICU. Health officials warned that there will be a high number of COVID-19 deaths, as around half of the eligible people in NSW haven’t received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said only one of the 17 people that died had been boosted. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet added that among Monday’s figures, half of the people in ICU are unvaccinated. “The evidence is clear, and that’s why I continue to ask people right across our state, if you haven’t received that booster shot, please go out and do it,” he said.

