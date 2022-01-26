Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
26th Jan, 2022. 07:48 pm

Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Congratulates Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia on National Day

26th Jan, 2022. 07:48 pm
Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Congratulates Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia on National Day

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh congratulated the Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the people of Australia on country’s National Day.

“It gives me great pleasure to convey sincere wishes to Your Excellency Scott Morrison and the fellow citizens of Australia on the joyous occasion of your National Day. May your country see more progress, fortune and success in the coming years.” she said in a tweet.

Australians celebrate this day with many festive events like flag raising ceremonies, public and family events, recitations, and welcoming news members to Australian community, fireworks etc. are some of the many events celebrated across each city, state and territory of Australia.

Special events on national level have also been organized under the leadership of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the capital, Canberra, and other places of the country. On this day, hundreds of people grouped in Sydney to rejoice the anniversary of the arrival of Europeans in Australia.

Australia is the home of largest Greek population beside Greece, whereas in 1902 Australia became the second country in the world that gives women the right to vote. The country is known to build the world’s longest fence of 5,614 km to keep Dingoes away from fertile land.

The Chairperson congratulated the nation of Australia on its independence day.

 

 

 

