Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

07th Jan, 2022. 09:36 pm

‘Bomb cyclone’ blankets northeast US in snow

'Bomb cyclone' blankets northeast US in snow

Google

NEW YORK, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) – A winter snowstorm known as a “bomb cyclone” blanketed the northeastern United States on Friday, canceling hundreds of flights, closing schools and causing treacherous driving conditions.

Meteorologists say the weather phenomenon is effectively a winter hurricane that occurs when air pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, bringing heavy downfalls and strong winds.

The storm brought snow to Kentucky, Nashville and Tennessee, then Virginia and the Washington DC area before heading north up the Atlantic seaboard.

“When it rapidly intensifies close to the coast, it can mean a big storm for the east coast cities,” Tom Kines, senior meteorologist at Accuweather, told AFP.

The National Weather Service recorded more than eight inches of snow at New York City’s LaGuardia airport, where 340 flights were cancelled as of 9:15 am (1415 GMT).

The number was “expected to increase,” the airport said in a tweet.

Nearby JFK airport reported 220 flight cancellations while 250 flights were cancelled at Logan International Airport in Boston.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that the highest snowfall recorded so far was 18 inches in Cheektowaga in upstate New York on the border with Canada.

Several inches of snow closed hundreds of schools in Massachusetts but in New York City, where plows spread out across the metropolis, Eric Adams kept public schools open.

“Children need to get in school,” he said, referencing previous closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t have any more days to waste and the long-term impact of leaving our childhood home is going to impact us for years to come,” he said.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency, sparking some school districts to call Friday a “snow day.”

“We urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the roads, stay updated, and stay safe,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Meteorologist Kines said the storm would move north, with freezing temperatures and high winds bringing “blizzard conditions” to parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in Canada on Friday night.

The NWS said a winter storm warning was in effect in Maine.

Read More

2 days ago
Plan to double Jewish settler in Golan Heights

(OCCUPIED) GOLAN HEIGHTS: Bulldozers in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights are clearing the...
2 days ago
China’s love of pine nuts helps Afghan exporters

KABUL: “I earn up to 1,000 afghani a day, depending on my...
2 days ago
Spoils of war

GHAZNI: In the governor’s compound of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, a new exhibit...
2 days ago
Iran not recognising Taliban’s government

TEHRAN: Iran has not reached the point of recognising the Taliban government...
2 days ago
Nowhere to hide

KABUL: Married off at seven to a man old enough to be...
2 days ago
India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

NEW DELHI: India’s tiger conservation body said 126 of the endangered big...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Hareem Shah reveals all the secrets of Farooq Sattar

Pakistan's controversial TikTok star, Hareem Shah has revealed all the secrets of...
Koena Mitra
11 mins ago
‘Industry people distanced themselves from me after my cosmetic surgery,’ Koena Mitra

The Saki Saki diva Koena Mitra, became an overnight star through the...
Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet
12 mins ago
Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

TEHRAN, Jan 7, 2022 (AFP) - Iran has begun paying compensation to families...
Kerala man
21 mins ago
Watch: A Kerala man starts a ‘Wedding Dress Bank’ to help poor brides

In this viral post, a Kerala man runs a "wedding dress bank"...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600