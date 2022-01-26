Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 08:15 pm

Cambodian, Moroccan FMs vow to further advance ties, cooperation

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Cambodia and Morocco have vowed to further enhance bilateral ties and cooperation for mutual benefits, said a Cambodian foreign ministry’s press statement released on Wednesday.

The commitment was made during a meeting via video link on Tuesday between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, the statement said.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest and agreed to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation.

Both sides agreed to speed up the negotiation on the pending agreement on air services and to consider signing a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation.

On regional issues, Sokhonn briefed his counterpart on Cambodia’s priorities as the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) chair in 2022, including the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and inclusive recovery process, managing existing traditional and non-traditional issues, and strengthening ASEAN’s cohesiveness, centrality and resilience, the statement said.

For his part, Bourita expressed his strong commitment to supporting Cambodia as the ASEAN chair this year and reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to stand as a gateway between ASEAN and Africa and the Middle East region in order to promote bilateral cooperation with Cambodia as well as with ASEAN countries, it added.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 

