06th Jan, 2022. 06:51 pm

China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index up 4.1 pct in December

NINGBO, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI), a wind vane of China's busiest port's freight rates for the international container shipping market, stood at 4,136.4 points in December, up 4.1 percent compared with the previous month.

The NCFI is issued weekly by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, located in the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in east China’s Zhejiang Province.

The index calculates and records the container freight rates of 21 routes departing from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including a composite index and 21 indexes of branch routes.

Reported every Friday (except Chinese holidays), the NCFI was first published in September 2013.

