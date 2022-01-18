Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 09:28 pm

China-SCO-Eurasia Youth Leaders Dialogue focuses on “a shared future”

China-SCO-Eurasia Youth Leaders Dialogue focuses on "a shared future"

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — A China-SCO-Eurasia Youth Leaders Dialogue was held on Tuesday under the theme of “Together For A Shared Future,” the motto of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The forum, co-organized by China’s leading English-language newspaper China Daily and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Committee on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, attracted diplomats, sports officials and youth representatives from 22 countries.

“The long-awaited Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympic Games will begin soon. Both the Olympic Spirit championed by the Games and the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ upheld by the SCO depict the ‘concentric circles of different civilizations and provide a bond of common values for the realization of broad unity among the members of the international community which should be inherited and carried forward,” said Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the SCO.

“I think this is also the meaning of the theme of today’s dialogue, that is, ‘Together for a Shared Future.'”

The attendees also hailed the significance of the 2022 Winter Games being held during the pandemic and China’s contributions to the Olympic movement.

 

 

