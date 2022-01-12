China urges the U.S. to reduce emissions: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday that the United States should reduce greenhouse gas emissions when asked to comment on a reportedly 6.2 percent year-on-year increase of emissions in the United States in 2021.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to a query that reports said a 17 percent surge in coal-fired power generation in 2021 is a major reason for the emission rebound in the United States, which made the country go off track to meet its climate goals of 2025 and 2030.

In response, Wang urged the United States to take action to cut emissions instead of being a “kite-flyer.”

As a developed country and a major greenhouse gas emitter, the United States should stop laying its eyes on other countries and start to focus on its own business, Wang said.

“The United States needs less empty talk and more hard work,” said the spokesperson.

“The emission rebound in the United States reminds us once again that when setting emission reduction targets, we should stay objective and rational, adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and consider different national conditions. We should neither aim too high nor raise targets maliciously to grab the limelight or to limit the legitimate development rights and interests of developing countries,” he said.

On combating climate change, China has always been a country of action, actively shouldering international responsibilities commensurate with its national conditions and stepping up efforts to address climate change, Wang added.

Wang said since September 2020, having over-fulfilled the climate action goals of 2020 ahead of schedule, China announced the objective and vision of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. China also set new goals of Nationally Determined Contributions and announced a “1+N” policy framework for carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

“With concrete actions, China has injected positive energy to global climate governance,” said Wang.