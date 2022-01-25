Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 12:38 am

China vows to play a constructive role as rotating president of Conference on Disarmament

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 12:38 am
China vows to play a constructive role as rotating president of Conference on Disarmament

Google

GENEVA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — As the first rotating President of the Conference on Disarmament in 2022, China on Tuesday said it will actively fulfil its duties, play a constructive role, and enhance coordination with other rotating presidents and member states to contribute its share to revitalizing the conference.

Upon the opening of the 2022 session of the Conference on Disarmament Tuesday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a written message, extending congratulations and best wishes on the opening of this plenary.

“China unswervingly follows the path of peaceful development, and is committed to being a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order,” Wang said in the message.

He further pointed out that the world today is experiencing the combined impacts of major changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, and the international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation system stand at a critical crossroads.

Facing the new circumstances and challenges, the international community needs to vigorously advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are common values of humanity, commit to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security at the global level, and resolutely uphold the authority and sanctity of the United Nations, he said.

The state councillor argued that the international community should advance steadily the reform of the global security governance system and the international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation processes, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind that enjoys lasting peace and universal security.

As the sole multilateral disarmament negotiating forum, the conference has achieved important outcomes including the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and the Chemical Weapons Convention, making an important historical contributions to global peace and security, he noted.

Wang added that in the new era, the status and role of the conference as an important platform for global security governance have become more prominent, and the international community has high expectations on its work.

“China calls on all member states of the conference to have in-depth discussions on the traditional agenda items and emerging challenges under the principle of mutual respect and consensus, and to make efforts to revitalize the conference, seek proper solutions on the basis of undiminished security for all, and achieve universal, sustainable and common security,” he concluded.

Read More

4 hours ago
Kurds locked in tense Syria prison standoff with IS jihadists

HASAKEH, Syria, Jan 25, 2022 (AFP) - US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose...
4 hours ago
IMF warns of possible market correction as interest rates rise

WASHINGTON, Jan 25, 2022 (AFP) - Global equity markets that have seen-sawed in...
5 hours ago
Russia, China stand against politicizing sports: Putin

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- During a virtual meeting with Russian athletes,...
5 hours ago
Chinese premier stresses prioritizing stability in economic development

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed prioritizing...
6 hours ago
Xi Focus: Xi stresses solid implementation of decisions, arrangements on carbon peaking, neutrality

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist...
7 hours ago
UN experts land in Peru to help clean up an oil spill

LIMA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A team of UN experts on environmental...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Honda Price Hike
40 mins ago
Honda Atlas Cars posts Rs446 million profit in Q3 of 2021

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars announced a net profit of Rs446 million translating...
42 mins ago
KCCI hosts event to raise awareness about PSW

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) organised a session...
Banking deposits
44 mins ago
Banking Mohtasib provides Rs709 million relief to banking customers

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has provided relief amounting to Rs709...
PSX
48 mins ago
KSE-100 Index edges down on profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in a green zone where...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement