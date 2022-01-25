China vows to play a constructive role as rotating president of Conference on Disarmament

GENEVA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — As the first rotating President of the Conference on Disarmament in 2022, China on Tuesday said it will actively fulfil its duties, play a constructive role, and enhance coordination with other rotating presidents and member states to contribute its share to revitalizing the conference.

Upon the opening of the 2022 session of the Conference on Disarmament Tuesday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a written message, extending congratulations and best wishes on the opening of this plenary.

“China unswervingly follows the path of peaceful development, and is committed to being a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order,” Wang said in the message.

He further pointed out that the world today is experiencing the combined impacts of major changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, and the international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation system stand at a critical crossroads.

Facing the new circumstances and challenges, the international community needs to vigorously advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are common values of humanity, commit to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security at the global level, and resolutely uphold the authority and sanctity of the United Nations, he said.

The state councillor argued that the international community should advance steadily the reform of the global security governance system and the international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation processes, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind that enjoys lasting peace and universal security.

As the sole multilateral disarmament negotiating forum, the conference has achieved important outcomes including the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and the Chemical Weapons Convention, making an important historical contributions to global peace and security, he noted.

Wang added that in the new era, the status and role of the conference as an important platform for global security governance have become more prominent, and the international community has high expectations on its work.

“China calls on all member states of the conference to have in-depth discussions on the traditional agenda items and emerging challenges under the principle of mutual respect and consensus, and to make efforts to revitalize the conference, seek proper solutions on the basis of undiminished security for all, and achieve universal, sustainable and common security,” he concluded.