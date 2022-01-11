Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

11th Jan, 2022. 07:56 pm

China’s counter-sanctions against the U.S. “fully justified”: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — China’s counter-sanctions against several U.S. officials are fully justified moves to safeguard its own sovereignty, security and development interests, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Wang Wenbin made the remarks in response to the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement that the Chinese sanctions on four U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom officials “constitute another affront against universal rights” and that “genocide” and “crimes against humanity” continue to take place in China’s Xinjiang.

Wang said the so-called “genocide” and “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang are the biggest lies in the century, which were created by some people in the United States.

The U.S. side has repeatedly fabricated rumours and slander in order to tarnish China’s image and contain its development, but their plot will never succeed, said the spokesperson.

In the past few years, under the guise of democracy, human rights and religion, the United States has imposed unilateral sanctions against dozens of Chinese officials and several institutions over issues concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. These sanctions were unreasonably based on U.S. domestic law, said Wang.

Such acts interfere in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermine China’s interests, he said, noting that it is natural for China to carry out counter-sanctions.

“The Chinese side will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, dignity and legitimate interests,” he said.

 

