Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Jan, 2022. 07:35 pm

China’s exhibition industry sees fast growth in 2021: report

China's exhibition industry sees fast growth in 2021: report

Google

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — China’s exhibition industry saw rapid expansion in 2021 against the backdrop of severe challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic to offline exhibitions across the world, a recent report shows.

According to incomplete statistics, a total of 2,949 economic and trade exhibitions were held in China last year, jumping 48.6 percent year on year, as the resilience and vitality of the domestic exhibition industry began to increase, says a report from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The exhibitions covered a total exhibition area of 92.99 million square meters in 2021, rising 27.2 percent from the previous year, the report says.

East China took the lead in terms of both exhibition quantity and area. Shanghai Municipality and Guangdong Province remained the top two localities in terms of the number and area of exhibitions held, with their respective exhibition areas exceeding 15 million square meters.

The report also says digital exhibitions have become an important complement to offline exhibitions amid the pandemic. As the shift from offline to digital exhibitions is accelerating, many Chinese exhibitions combined both online and offline modes to help Chinese and overseas companies better expand international trade channels.

 

Read More

11 hours ago
Pride of ride

RIYADH - Saudi Arabian Horses Festival started on January 10 in the...
11 hours ago
‘Do good under spirit of CPC, Marxism goals’

BEIJING - Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China...
11 hours ago
Free yoga for Delhi under Omicron

NEW DELHI - New Delhi ordered the closure of non-essential offices and...
11 hours ago
University professor held after social media criticism

KABUL - A prominent Afghan university professor who openly criticised the Taliban’s...
11 hours ago
Iraq govt formation involves complex talks

BAGHDAD - Three tense months after legislative elections, Iraq’s parliament has finally...
11 hours ago
War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

LONDON - Britain should resist efforts to “bowdlerise” its colonial past, Prime...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi's 4th 'Barbie' birthday party 
12 mins ago
Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi’s 4th ‘Barbie’ birthday party 

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner celebrated her little daughter Stormi's 4th...
22 mins ago
President Alvi orders action against FBR officials for causing inconvenience to senior citizen

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday ordered the FBR chairman to take...
Iran urges resolving refugee, sanctions issues to help Syria out of the crisis
38 mins ago
Iran urges resolving refugee, sanctions issues to help Syria out of the crisis

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on...
Nora Fatehi sizzles in a glittery outfit, see photos
39 mins ago
Nora Fatehi sizzles in a glittery outfit, see photos

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress and dancer, has been one of the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600