09th Jan, 2022. 07:30 pm

China’s weekly export container shipping index edges up

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — China’s index of export container transport edged up in the past week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went up 2.6 percent to 3,432.79, according to the exchange. The sub-reading for the W/C America Service led the gains with a week-on-week increase of 8.5 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on Jan. 1, 1998.

 

