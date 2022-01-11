Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Jan, 2022. 05:20 pm

Chinese FM holds talks with Bahraini counterpart

Chinese FM holds talks with Bahraini counterpart

Google

NANJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday.

Noting Bahrain and China enjoy time-honoured relations and a solid friendship, Al Zayani said Bahrain attaches great importance to strengthening and deepening relations with China and is ready to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas.

Wang said China appreciates Bahrain’s firm adherence to the friendly policy towards China and thanks Bahrain for its solid support on issues involving China’s core interests and major concerns.

Noting that China firmly advocates and practices multilateralism and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Wang said China will always stand on the side of developing countries and small- and medium-sized nations to jointly defend international fairness and justice.

China is willing to be a long-term and reliable strategic partner of Bahrain and deepen mutual trust and friendship, Wang added.

China will continue to provide vaccines to Bahrain, work with Bahrain to keep international anti-pandemic cooperation on the right track, and ensure scientific and fair research on global tracing of virus origins, Wang said.

China is ready to strengthen bilateral cooperation on 5G communications, e-commerce, digital economy, and big data, and advance cooperation in the fields of infrastructure and photovoltaic projects said Wang.

China encourages more competitive Chinese enterprises to invest in Bahrain and hopes that Bahrain would continue to provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, he added.

Al Zayani said Bahrain recognizes the basic norms governing international relations such as non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, good neighbourliness, and peaceful dispute settlements. He added that Bahrain also opposes politicizing human rights issues and supports China’s efforts to maintain unity and stability.

Al Zayani said that Bahrain supports China in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics and opposes the politicization of sports.

The two sides exchanged views on cooperation between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as on the Iranian nuclear issue and the situation in the Middle East.

 

Read More

33 mins ago
World Insights: Chinese elements amaze visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The national flag of China was raised...
42 mins ago
This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia gets his name on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia, star of This Is Us, received his own star on...
1 hour ago
U.S. hospitals seek foreign nurses due to staff shortage crisis

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Short-staffed hospitals in the United States "are...
1 hour ago
Seven killed in road accident in northern Uganda

KAMPALA - Seven people died after a lorry they were travelling in...
2 hours ago
Poland records 100,000 Covid-linked deaths

WARSAW - More than 100,000 people have died in from Covid in...
2 hours ago
Australia's new fossil discovery

SYDNEY - Australian researchers found a 400-million-year-old fossil plant that provides more...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Billie Eilish heads to tiktok to respond to Benny Blanco

Billie Eilish responded to Benny Blanco's ongoing trolling directed at musician Charlie...
Jemima Goldsmith shares her love for Pakistani truck art
8 mins ago
Jemima Goldsmith shares her love for Pakistani truck art

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a British...
Chinese envoy calls for ensuring access to vaccines for West Africa, Sahel
11 mins ago
Chinese envoy calls for ensuring access to vaccines for West Africa, Sahel

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called...
13 mins ago
Katy Perry launched her new song When I’m Gone

Katy Perry, unlike any other artist, launched her new song When I'm...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600