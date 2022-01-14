Chinese journalists association hosts workshop on human rights protection

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese researchers, domestic and international journalists, and foreign embassy media officers gathered at a workshop Friday in Beijing to discuss China’s human rights protection.

The workshop was hosted by the All-China Journalists Association following a recently-published book of selected discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on respecting and protecting human rights.

The book recorded the theoretical and practical progress in human rights protection made by the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, said Xu Xianchun, a researcher with the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, at the workshop.

Xu hailed the book as a salient guide for the human rights development model with Chinese characteristics and global human rights development.

The book, of theoretical and practical significance, will further drive theoretical innovation and development and boost international exchanges in the area, said Wang Xigen, dean of the law school at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

China’s theory and practice of human rights protection are valuable for reference. Yet, it doesn’t force anyone to follow its path, said Meng Qingdao, deputy head of the Institute for Human Rights, Southwest University of Political Science and Law.