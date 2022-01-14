Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Jan, 2022. 07:04 pm

Chinese journalists association hosts workshop on human rights protection

Chinese journalists association hosts workshop on human rights protection

Google

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese researchers, domestic and international journalists, and foreign embassy media officers gathered at a workshop Friday in Beijing to discuss China’s human rights protection.

The workshop was hosted by the All-China Journalists Association following a recently-published book of selected discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on respecting and protecting human rights.

The book recorded the theoretical and practical progress in human rights protection made by the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, said Xu Xianchun, a researcher with the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, at the workshop.

Xu hailed the book as a salient guide for the human rights development model with Chinese characteristics and global human rights development.

The book, of theoretical and practical significance, will further drive theoretical innovation and development and boost international exchanges in the area, said Wang Xigen, dean of the law school at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

China’s theory and practice of human rights protection are valuable for reference. Yet, it doesn’t force anyone to follow its path, said Meng Qingdao, deputy head of the Institute for Human Rights, Southwest University of Political Science and Law.

Read More

2 hours ago
Chinese, Omani FMs hold talk on bilateral ties

BEIJING - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday...
2 hours ago
Kanye West teased fans on Instagram

Kanye West teased his next single featuring The Game and DJ Premier...
2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Admits on loosing her cool on an Australian Journalist

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being enraged by a comment made by Australian...
2 hours ago
PM infected with COVID-19 as Omicron wave sweeps Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19,...
3 hours ago
At least 108 civilians killed this year in Tigray airstrikes: UN

GENEVA - At least 108 civilians have been killed this month in...
3 hours ago
Bomb found at Delhi flower market

NEW DELHI - Indian bomb disposal experts cordoned off a busy flower...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile
9 mins ago
In pictures: Maya Ali splashes colour with a bright smile

Maya Ali, the queen of the showbiz industry, is a diva of comfy...
Malaika Arora
11 mins ago
Malaika Arora opens up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it's okay to...
Analysis: Consistency to be a major factor in Bundesliga drama
12 mins ago
Analysis: Consistency to be a major factor in Bundesliga drama

BERLIN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Consistency seems to be the common denominator...
Neha Dhupia
21 mins ago
Neha Dhupia drops unseen photos from Katrina-Vicky’s wedding

Actress Neha Dhupia, who attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, revealed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600