Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

26th Jan, 2022. 01:10 pm

Covid-hit Australian warship delivers disaster aid to Tonga

AFP News Agency

26th Jan, 2022. 01:10 pm
australian warship

Members of the Australian Defence Force board the HMAS Adelaide in Brisbane earlier this month, before setting sail for Tonga. Image: AFP

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga : A coronavirus-hit Australian warship docked in Tonga on Wednesday, delivering desperately needed aid to the volcano-and-tsunami-struck nation under strict “no-contact” protocols.

Tongan Health Minister Saia Piukala said the crew of the HMAS Adelaide would follow drastic health protocols to ensure the remote Pacific kingdom remains one of the few places in the world still free of Covid-19.

“The ship will berth and no contacts will be made. Australians from the ship will unload their cargoes and sail from port,” he told reporters.

The Adelaide was deployed as part of an international aid effort after the January 15 eruption that generated massive tsunami waves and blanketed the island nation in toxic ash.

The warship is carrying about 80 tonnes of relief supplies, including water, medical kits and engineering equipment.

Despite all crew members testing negative before departing Brisbane, officials in Canberra on Tuesday said 23 coronavirus cases had been detected on the vessel.

Piukala said that number had increased to 29 by Wednesday.

The ship’s 600-plus crew are fully vaccinated, and the Australian Defence Force said Tuesday that the initial 23 patients were asymptomatic or only mildly affected.

It said the ship has a 40-bed hospital, including operating theatres and a critical care ward.

 Villages washed away 

Piukala said contactless protocols were being applied to all relief supplies, including those aboard the HMAS Adelaide, meaning all goods offloaded from foreign planes or ships would be left in isolation for three days before being handled by Tongans.

The ship is said to be loaded with about 250,000 litres (66,000 US gallons) of water, buckets, jerry cans and portable field-testing kits that can now be offloaded.

Read more: Japanese SDF member on aid mission to COVID-free Tonga tests positive, 21 others in quarantine

“We can do that in a contactless way, spray the equipment so that the chance of passing on the virus is obviously negligible,” Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Tuesday.

“Under no circumstance will we compromise the health and well-being of those Tongans who have already had a concerted effort against the virus by protecting themselves, and the virus is not present on the island.”

But coronavirus restrictions are already hampering the aid effort in other ways.

Japan has announced its aid aircraft will pause trips between Australia and Tonga due to four Covid-19 cases among the mission’s staff.

“We are making sure that the impact on the mission is minimal, and once our review of anti-infection measures is completed, we’ll continue the mission,” a defence ministry official told AFP.

Tonga closed its borders in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Since then, the nation of 100,000 has recorded just one Covid-19 case, a man who returned from New Zealand in October last year and has since fully recovered.

However, the devastating blast from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which lies about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of the capital Nuku’alofa, has created what the Tongan government describes as an “unprecedented disaster”.

Entire villages were washed away by tsunamis, while ash has poisoned water supplies and destroyed crops.

Remarkably, there have been only three reported fatalities, which the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said was thanks to effective early warnings issued by the Tongan government.

OCHA said communications severed by the eruption were slowly being restored and assessment teams were visiting hard-to-reach areas to gauge the full scale of the disaster.

It said 85 percent of Tonga’s population had been affected, with access to safe water, ash clearance and food supplies the main priorities.

Read More

14 hours ago
Egyptian, Algerian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

CAIRO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his visiting...
15 hours ago
Amnesty urges Iran to free 'arbitrarily detained' LGBTI activist

PARIS, Jan 25, 2022 (AFP) - Amnesty International on Tuesday urged Iran to free an...
16 hours ago
Kurds locked in tense Syria prison standoff with IS jihadists

HASAKEH, Syria, Jan 25, 2022 (AFP) - US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose...
16 hours ago
IMF warns of possible market correction as interest rates rise

WASHINGTON, Jan 25, 2022 (AFP) - Global equity markets that have seen-sawed in...
17 hours ago
Russia, China stand against politicizing sports: Putin

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- During a virtual meeting with Russian athletes,...
17 hours ago
Chinese premier stresses prioritizing stability in economic development

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed prioritizing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

18 mins ago
Minister Farrukh Habib terms 5.37% economic growth amid challenges as achievement

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday termed...
shaheen
30 mins ago
WATCH: Shaheen Shah, Shahid Afridi enjoying together

A video of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who...
31 mins ago
Janhvi practices with Dinesh Karthik for Mr and Mrs Mahi

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been gearing up for her upcoming Mr and...
turkey covid
51 mins ago
Turkey reports 76,341 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA - Turkey on Tuesday reported 76,341 new COVID-19 cases, raising the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement