AFP News Agency

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Covid vaccines safe during pregnancy

Covid vaccines safe during pregnancy

Studies of pregnant women found the two most widely used Covid vaccines pose no risk to mothers or babies, the EU’s drug regulator said.

Research involving some 65,000 women showed “growing evidence” that the Pfizer and Moderna jabs did not cause pregnancy complications, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

The shots also provided increased protection against hospitalisation and death, particularly in late pregnancy, said the watchdog.

“The review did not find any sign of an increased risk of pregnancy complications, miscarriages, preterm births or adverse effects in the unborn babies following mRNA Covid-19 vaccination,” the EMA said in a statement.

Pfizer and Moderna both use new Messenger RNA technology.

The Amsterdam-based regulator said it had carried out a “detailed review of several studies” involving around 65,000 pregnancies at different stages.

“The review of real-world evidence suggests that the benefits of receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines during pregnancy outweigh any possible risks for expectant mothers and unborn babies,” it said.

Pregnancy itself had been associated with a higher risk of severe Covid in the second and third trimesters, so expectant mothers should get vaccinated, it said.

The EMA said it would now review data for the other vaccines it has authorised “as they become available”.

 

