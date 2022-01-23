Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Dimming Sun’s rays should be off-limits, say experts

sun

PARIS – Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth’s surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said.

Even if injecting billions of sulphur particles into the middle atmosphere, the most hotly debated plan for so-called solar radiation modification (SRM), turned back a critical fraction of the Sun’s rays as intended, the consequences could outweigh any benefits, they argued in an open letter.

“Solar geoengineering deployment cannot be governed globally in a fair, inclusive and effective manner,” said the letter, supported by a commentary in the journal WIREs Climate Change. “We therefore call for immediate political action from governments, the United Nations and other actors to prevent the normalisation of solar geoengineering as a climate policy option.” An increase of 1.1 degrees Celsius above mid-19th century levels has already boosted the intensity, frequency and duration of deadly heat waves, droughts and megastorms.

The world’s nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth’s surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade.

The failure to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that drive global heating has led some policy makers to embrace solar geoengineering — widely dismissed not long ago as more science fiction than science in order to buy time for a more durable solution. It has long been known that injecting a large quantity of reflective particles into the upper atmosphere could cool the planet.

Nature sometimes does the same: debris from the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines lowered Earth’s average surface temperature for more than a year. But the open letter said there are several reasons to reject such a course of action. Artificially dimming the Sun’s radiative force is likely to disrupt monsoon rains in South Asia and western Africa, and could ravage the rain-fed crops upon which hundreds of millions depend for nourishment, several studies have shown.

“Stratospheric sulfate injection weakens the African and Asian summer monsoons and causes drying in the Amazon,” the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in its most recent scientific assessment. Other regions, however, could benefit: a study last year concluded that SRM could sharply curtail the risk of drought in southern Africa.

Scientists also worry about so-called termination shock if seeding the atmosphere with Sun-blocking particles were to suddenly stop. If SRM “were terminated for any reason, there is high confidence that surface temperatures would increase rapidly,” the IPCC said.

In addition, the technology would do nothing to stop the continuing buildup of atmospheric CO2, which is literally changing the chemistry of the ocean.

Read More

20 mins ago
China tightens rule for overseas mail, deliveries

The State Post Bureau of China has issued a notice to tighten...
20 mins ago
Ambitious newspaper on WhatsApp

Late one night, South African journalist Simon Allison woke up his wife...
20 mins ago
Indian cowboys grab the bull by the horns

MADURAI - Teams of daring young men grappled in the dirt with...
20 mins ago
Urban railway officially opens in Vietnam

Vietnamese authorities and the Chinese embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony to...
20 mins ago
Kashmir’s voice gagged, another blow to democracy

Srinagar - The Kashmir Press Club in Srinagar was permanently shut down...
20 mins ago
Hot milk and grooming for camels at luxury hotel

RUMAH, Saudi Arabia - With heated stalls and hot milk, life couldn’t...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

victims of twin quakes
20 mins ago
Victims of twin quakes await aid

QADIS - Survivors of twin earthquakes in Afghanistan were waiting on January...
nepal
20 mins ago
Wild weather crushes Nepal’s blossoming honey industry

Kathmandu - In the 15 years Chitra Bhan Khatri has been keeping...
street crime
20 mins ago
Street crime surge

KARACHI: If you are caught by armed robbers in the middle of...
dubai
20 mins ago
Black diamond goes on display in Dubai

DUBAI - The world’s largest known cut diamond went on public display...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement