Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

19th Jan, 2022. 02:33 pm

East China province sees robust trade with B&R countries

trade

JINAN – East China’s Shandong Province saw robust growth in its foreign trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road in 2021, local authorities said.

The trade rose by 40.8 percent year on year to about 937.6 billion yuan (around 147.6 billion U.S. dollars) last year, accounting for 32 percent of the province’s total foreign trade, according to Qingdao Customs.

Shandong’s exports and imports with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) maintained an annual increase of 39.7 percent and 42.2 percent respectively in 2021.

Of the total, the energy and agricultural sectors are more closely linked between the two sides. In 2021, Shandong imported about 175 billion yuan of crude oil from countries along the Belt and Road, up 51.5 percent, and the imports of agricultural products increased 19.5 percent to more than 26 billion yuan.

From 2013 to 2021, the province saw its trade with BRI nations grow by an annual average of 11.1 percent.

read more: UK, EU agree to ‘intensify’ bid to resolve Northern Ireland trade row

Read More

56 mins ago
Tension in Spain over use of EU recovery funds

MADRID: The Spanish government is increasingly under fire over its use of...
1 hour ago
UK inflation accelerates to near 30-year peak

LONDON: British annual inflation accelerated in December to its highest level for almost...
1 hour ago
AT&T, Verizon agree to delay 5G implementation at some airports

NEW YORK: AT&T and Verizon agreed Tuesday to a partial delay in...
3 hours ago
Pakistan's economic woes put PM Imran Khan's future in doubt

KARACHI: Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her...
4 hours ago
UAE FM visits Pakistan Pavilion, condoles demise of Pakistani in Abu Dhabi attack

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs...
4 hours ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 19, 2022

Moody’s assigns B3 rating to Pakistan’s Sukuk offering KARACHI: Moody’s has assigned...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

hafeez
2 mins ago
Hafeez urges authorities to pass a bill against fixing as soon as possible

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has requested that a bill against 'fixing'...
Varun Dhawan
9 mins ago
Varun Dhawan pens heartfelt note on demise of beloved driver

Varun Dhawan was seen depressed at a local Indian hospital as his...
bankruptcy
24 mins ago
Judge approves adjustment plan to end Puerto Rico bankruptcy

MIAMI: A federal judge on Tuesday approved a plan to restructure Puerto Rico’s...
german bond
33 mins ago
German bond yields top 0% for first time since May 2019

FRANKFURT: Yields for 10-year German bonds passed into positive territory on Wednesday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600