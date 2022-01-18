Egypt, UNIDO sign deal to develop eco-friendly industrial zones

CAIRO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Egypt and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on Tuesday signed an agreement to develop eco-friendly industrial zones, the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

“The agreement will support the Egyptian government to improve the economic, social and environmental performance of industrial zones, as well as Egypt’s industrial policies and legislation,” the statement said.

The sustainable industrial zones contribute to attracting more local and foreign industrial investments, providing jobs while preserving the environment and facilitating the transition toward a green industry and economy by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it added.

Basel Al-Khateeb, chairman of the UNIDO regional bureau, said that the deal aims to promote competitiveness, innovation and sustainability in smart cities and industrial zones.

The agreement is part of an international program funded by the Swiss government for the developing countries to promote eco-friendly industrial zones.