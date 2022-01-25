Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

25th Jan, 2022. 11:14 pm

Egyptian, Algerian presidents discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

CAIRO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his visiting Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune discussed on Tuesday the means of boosting bilateral relations as well as the latest regional developments.

“The consultations reflected the common political will toward strengthening and promoting the distinguished relations between the two countries,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The two leaders exchanged views on common challenges, including achieving comprehensive development, confronting external interference in the region, and combating terrorism and extremist ideology, it said.

They agreed to push forward cooperation in the economic, investment and trade fields, and further intensify exchanges in the area of combating terrorism in all forms, it said.

They called for adopting a comprehensive approach by the international community to confront terrorism, defeat any attempt to attract or recruit new terror elements, and eliminate sources of financial support to extremists, said the statement.

The meeting also touched upon the latest developments in the Arab arena and efforts to advance the joint Arab action, so as to preserve Arab national security and protect the unity and sovereignty of the Arab countries.

On Libya, the two leaders reached a consensus on the necessity of holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya simultaneously and withdrawing all foreign forces, mercenaries and foreign fighters from the country without exception within a specific time frame.

During the meeting, Tebboune praised Egypt’s efforts to reach a comprehensive and equitable agreement on the rules of the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which has caused a tense dispute between Ethiopia and two downstream countries of the Nile river, including Egypt and Sudan.

 

