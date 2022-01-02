Egyptian president voices support for UN’s role in combating crime, drugs, terror

CAIRO, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday stressed Egypt’s support for the role of the United Nations (UN) in facing global and regional challenges related to combating crime, drugs and terrorism.

Sisi made the remarks during his meeting with the Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Waly in Cairo, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sis also stressed support for strengthening existing efforts to exchange expertise in areas related to the office’s work, with the aim of activating UN programs related to drugs and crime, according to the statement.

For her part, Waly affirmed the office’s reliance on Egypt’s continued support for its efforts during the coming period to maximize the capabilities of the international community to address the threats posed by transnational organized crime.

She also stressed the necessity for more global efforts to combat corruption, its negative impact on communities, crime prevention efforts, and building effective criminal justice systems.

Waly also reviewed the axes of international cooperation under the umbrella of UNODC, in light of the recent regional developments in Afghanistan, especially with regard to arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and the aggravation of terrorism and refugees.