Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

24th Jan, 2022. 08:49 pm

Ethiopia slams WHO chief at an international meet

AFP News Agency

24th Jan, 2022. 08:49 pm
Ethiopia slams WHO chief at an international meet

Google

GENEVA, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) – An Ethiopian ambassador slammed the World Health Organization’s chief over his comments on the Tigray conflict, during the WHO’s executive board meeting in Geneva Monday, but his comments were cut short.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus “has not lived up to the integrity and the professional expectations required from his office and position,” said Zenebe Kebede Korcho, Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“He has been using his office to advance his personal political interest at the expense of the interest of Ethiopia,” the ambassador told the meeting of countries serving on the UN health agency’s executive board.

Tedros — former Ethiopian health and foreign affairs minister and the highest-profile Tigrayan abroad — has become increasingly vocal in his criticism over the government’s actions in the war-ravaged region.

Earlier this month, the WHO chief described the conditions there as “hell” and said the government was preventing medicines and other life-saving aid from reaching desperate locals.

Ethiopia’s government, which originally nominated Tedros for the post of WHO chief, which he has held since 2017, has warned his comments threatened the organisation’s integrity.

It sent a diplomatic request, a so-called “note verbale”, demanding that the WHO investigate Tedros for “misconduct and violation of his professional and legal responsibility”.

The government accused Tedros of supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), its adversary in the 14-month war in the country’s north, and a listed terror group in Ethiopia.

The fighting has displaced millions, and, according to UN estimates, driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation.

When the UN health agency’s executive board opened its week-long meeting, which will include a vote on whether to nominate Tedros to take on another five-year term, it decided not to include Ethiopia’s note verbale on the agenda.

Kebede Korcho was therefore cut off before he could continue voicing his country’s criticism of the WHO chief.

The executive board president, Patrick Amoth of Kenya, first warned him he would need to “refrain from further remarks that are irrelevant to the subject under discussion”, and when the ambassador continued along the same line, his video feed was cut off.

Read More

2 hours ago
Indonesia applies stricter rules to limit crude palm oil exports

JAKARTA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia, the world's largest crude palm oil...
2 hours ago
CBSE Result 2022: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 to be released?

The CBSE Result 2022 to be released soon on the official website....
2 hours ago
Japan dispatches self-defence force vessel to disaster-hit Tonga

TOKYO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) transport vessel...
3 hours ago
Sri Lanka sees rise in tourist arrivals in January

COLOMBO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka attracted nearly 59,000 tourists during...
3 hours ago
Turkey condemns Yemen's Houthi attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

ANKARA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Turkey on Monday condemned the latest attacks...
7 hours ago
OIC senior officials meet in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) senior officials meeting preparatory for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iPhone 12 Tax
1 min ago
Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone...
Regal Motors
4 mins ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
10 mins ago
FIA submits challan against Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman in Rs16bn graft case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted challan(the report u/s 173...
what to watch on netflix
17 mins ago
What to Watch on Netflix: The TV Shows and Best Movies Coming in February 2022

What to Watch on Netflix: Netflix is offering movies and TV shows...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement