Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 06:05 pm

Experts doubt Biden’s ability to keep U.S. businesses, schools open amid Omicron: The Guardian

Experts doubt Biden's ability to keep U.S. businesses, schools open amid Omicron: The Guardian

Google

LONDON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — While U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to keep businesses and schools open, some experts wonder if that’s possible given the highly infectious nature of Omicron and the lack of adequate measures to combat it, The Guardian said in a recent report.

“The economy cannot stay open and schools cannot stay open when so many people are getting sick,” said the report, quoting Margaret Thornton, an educational researcher at Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

“We must take action to slow the spread in order to keep schools running, to keep businesses running,” said Thornton, lamenting much of that action has been slow to happen.

The Omicron variant comes on the heels of a devastating Delta wave in the fall and existing staff and supply shortages, with little opportunity to recover, the report said, citing the seven-day average of infections in the United States which was running at more than 750,000 cases, far higher than during Delta’s peak.

Hospitals across the nation may already be more full than official numbers suggest, and schools have also struggled to remain in-person, the report said.


“It’s chaos. It’s complete chaos,” Thornton said.

In order to control Omicron and future surges, U.S. officials need to rely on tried-and-true tactics, from testing to high-quality masks and better ventilation, the report quoted some health experts as saying.

 

Read More

41 mins ago
Palestinian shot dead in attempted stabbing attack: Israeli army

JERUSALEM - An Israeli soldier shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian who attempted...
49 mins ago
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim responsibility for a drone strike in UAE

ADEN, Yemen, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi rebel group claimed on...
60 mins ago
China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will raise the retail prices of...
5 hours ago
PM Khan appreciates Russian President Putin for his stance on freedom of expression

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday called the Russian President Vladimir...
8 hours ago
Tonga cut off by volcanic blast

SYDNEY - Tonga was virtually cut off from the rest of the...
8 hours ago
Paris fashion gets physical despite Omicron

PARIS - The city may still be deep in the throes of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

36 seconds ago
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid’s aunt admitted in hospital after severe heart attack

US supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada Hadid is...
Pat Cummins
1 min ago
Pat Cummins steals hearts by stopping champagne shower for Usman Khawaja

Pat Cummins' leadership qualities were on display even after Australia won the...
Apple’s Spring event 2022
8 mins ago
What to expect from Apple’s Spring event 2022

Are you anticipating the arrival of a new Apple product? To get...
Bitcoin to PKR
10 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin rate in Pakistan on, 17th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600