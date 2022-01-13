Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 03:36 pm

Flooding at SW China power station kills 7

china

CHENGDU – Seven people were confirmed dead and two remained trapped after a building of a power station was flooded in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, local authorities said Thursday.

The flooding, which took place at around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, trapped 11 maintenance personnel in the power station. By 4 p.m. Thursday, two of them had been rescued while seven were confirmed dead.

Over 500 rescue workers, as well as 29 vehicles, eight excavators and 40 pumps, were dispatched from related provincial, prefectural and county departments. Traffic has resumed on the nearby national highway.

