Health Minister promises: No new Covid restrictions in England

LONDON : UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announces that the government will not impose any further health restrictions in England until the end of 2021. “When we get into the new year, we will of course see if we need to take any further action, but nothing more until then,” he says.

Uncompromising, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Christmas Eve message exhorted the UK public to get jabbed as a “wonderful” gift for the nation as cases soar. He said that while little time remained to buy gifts, “there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country… and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster”.

The prime minister has rejected harsher virus restrictions in England over Christmas despite a record surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant. He has focused instead on a drive to offer booster jabs to all adults by the end of the year. He acknowledged that “after two years of this pandemic, I can’t say that we are through it”, as the UK set a new record on December 23 of almost 120,000 cases in 24 hours.

Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged Britons to “make the booster a part of your Christmas this year”. More than 30 million so-called “booster” or third coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered so far, but Javid said: “We need to go further.”

The UK on December 23 set another daily Covid-19 daily infections record, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Some 119,789 cases were recorded, a day after figures exceeded 100,000 for the first time at 106,122. A record 122,186 daily confirmed Covid-19 cases and 137 deaths were reported on Christmas Eve. Vaccination clinics in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were closed for Christmas Day.

The UK is among the worst hit countries in Europe with a virus death toll of 147,720. The Office for National Statistics estimated that nearly 1.4 million people in UK households had Covid in the week ending December 16, the highest figure yet of the pandemic that began in early 2020.

On Christmas Day England pressed ahead with its Covid-19 immunisation campaign in the race to inoculate as many people possible while the number of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant soars.

At Redbridge Town Hall east of London, National Health Service staff wore Santa hats as they welcomed queues of people and administered jabs, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

“Merry Christmas” signs were displayed on the walls of the centre’s vaccine booths and festive pictures, including one of an elf giving a vaccine to another elf.

“We have inspirational people in the NHS and in local government… who were willing to give up their time, even on Christmas Day, to get our community vaccinated,” Mark Santos, a local Redbridge councillor, told AFP.

“Today’s a real community spirit.”

Redbridge resident Saif Kurshid was one of the many in the queue. “It was totally unimaginable, unfathomable, by anybody that we could have a Christmas, or even a whole year, like this,” he said.

NHS England thanked the many who had turned up to help out on Christmas Day. “From vaccinators to volunteers, porters to paramedics, midwives to mental health practitioners, and all other essential workers, thank you to everyone who is working over the festive period!” it tweeted.

This year he opted not to tighten rules, saying in his message that “for millions of families up and down the country, I hope and believe that this Christmas is, and will be, significantly better than the last”.

People must test themselves before meeting vulnerable relatives, he cautioned, while encouraging them to enjoy a jolly family Christmas.

If the pile of wrapping paper is bigger than last year due to more family members attending, it’s because of the vaccine rollout, he stressed.

He also said that getting a vaccine accorded with the teaching of Jesus Christ that “we should love our neighbours as we love ourselves”.

Jonhson’s popularity

Johnson’s popularity has been battered by reports of parties held by Downing Street and other government departments during lockdown periods, and his party lost a by-election in a previously safe seat this month.

Some within his own party have also revolted against the most recent Covid measures, particularly on mandatory showing of Covid passes to enter crowded venues such as nightclubs, which they see as violating personal freedoms.

Almost 100 Tory MPs opposed the measure, which was passed by parliament as a whole.

Johnson’s Brexit project is also still mired in wrangles over French fishing rights, a year after the UK reached an agreement with the European Union on a trade deal.