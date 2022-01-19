Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 06:02 pm

Ice sculpture of Mexican pyramid

Mexico's pyramid ice sculpture was unveiled in China's largest ice-themed park as a gift from China to Mexico

ice pyramid

HARBIN – An ice sculpture featuring the famed pyramid of Kukulcan in Mexico was inaugurated Wednesday at China’s largest ice-themed park in Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

Expanding 440 square meters, the ice sculpture is 9.5 meters tall and 20.9 meters in length and width. More than 500 sculptors worked a week on the sculpture, which consumed 1,100 cubic meters of ice.

The original pyramid, located in the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá in the state of Yucatán, is an emblem of Mayan architecture that originated in that location in the southeast of Mexico and today fascinates all of China.

In reality, the Chichen Itza pyramid celebrated 14 years since it was recognised as one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World, and it has been designated a World Heritage Site since 1998.

 

The inauguration at the 23rd Ice and Snow World in Harbin forms part of the series of events that mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Mexico.

Cheng Xiaoming, deputy mayor of Harbin, said via video link at the inauguration ceremony that the city is willing to take this opportunity to carry out cooperation in various aspects with different regions in Mexico.

Jesus Seade, the Mexican ambassador to China, said via video link that the inauguration showcases the friendship and cooperation between people and governments of both countries, which will become even closer with frequent exchanges.

