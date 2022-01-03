India reports 33,750 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,922,882 on Monday, as 33,750 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 123 more deaths were recorded since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 481,893.

Currently there are 145,582 active cases in the country with an increase of 22,781 during the period. This is the sixth consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,295,407 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 10,846 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron tally has reached 1,700, out of which Maharashtra and Delhi have reported 510 and 351 cases, respectively. Till now 639 patients have been discharged, as per the federal Health Ministry’s data.