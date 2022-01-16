Indonesia should work with China for advance cooperation

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Indonesia should advance cooperation in a coordinated manner in the post-pandemic era.

In a phone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Xi suggested that the two sides integrate Belt and Road cooperation with China’s building of a new development pattern and Indonesia’s medium and long-term national development plan.

Since last year, China-Indonesia relations have been moving forward while maintaining stability in defiance of the Covid-19 pandemic, Xi noted.

The two countries, he added, have launched a high-level dialogue cooperation mechanism, and established a new pattern of bilateral cooperation on the “four-wheel drive” of political, economic, cultural and maritime affairs.

China and Indonesia are both major developing countries, and have similar ideals and beliefs in pursuing national development and seeking happiness for their people, Xi said.

Facing major changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, the two countries should strive to build a community with a shared future, he said, adding that the key to achieving this goal is to get concrete things done well one after another.

Xi stressed that the two sides should work together to fight the pandemic and set a good example of health cooperation.

China, he said, will continue to cooperate with Indonesia throughout the vaccine industrial chain and on drug research and development, help Indonesia build a regional vaccine production center, and work with Indonesia to improve global public health governance and build a global community of health for all on the basis of jointly fighting the pandemic.

The two sides should pursue common development and set a role model for practical cooperation, Xi added. He called for joint efforts to build the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway with high quality, earnestly implement such key programs as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridors and the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” project, and foster such new growth areas as new energy, decarbonisation, digital economy and maritime cooperation.

China, he stressed, will actively participate with all its strength in anything that is conducive to promoting Indonesia’s development and deepening China-Indonesia cooperation.

Xi said China attaches great importance to Indonesia’s role in regional and international affairs, and stands ready to work with Indonesia to implement the consensus reached at last year’s China-Asean commemorative summit, promote regional economic recovery and safeguard regional peace and stability.

Noting that China and Indonesia hold the chairs of BRICS and the Group of 20 (G20) respectively this year, he said China is ready to work with Indonesia to practice true multilateralism, actively implement the Global Development Initiative, safeguard the interests of emerging-market and developing countries, and contribute to promoting global economic recovery and improving global economic governance.

For his part, Widodo extended congratulations on the success of the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, saying he believes that the Chinese people will continue to achieve new glories under Xi’s leadership.

Last year, bilateral trade and investment grew rapidly, and health cooperation, especially cooperation in vaccine production and drug research and development, achieved remarkable results, he said, noting that 80 per cent of Indonesia’s vaccines came from China.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway is advancing smoothly and expected to be completed and opened to traffic as scheduled, he added.

The good relations between Indonesia and China are based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation, he said.

Indonesia, he said, is willing to work with China to strengthen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade and pandemic response, actively promote Belt and Road cooperation, and advance the building of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridors and the implementation of the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” project. He added that his country welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Indonesia and conduct cooperation in high technology, green development and other areas.

As G20 chair this year, Indonesia is willing to closely coordinate with China to help the group play an active role in promoting international solidarity and global economic recovery, he said. He also wishes the Chinese people a happy Spring Festival, and China success in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.