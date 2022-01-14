Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Jan, 2022. 07:51 pm

IOM continues to expand relief operation in Afghanistan

IOM continues to expand relief operation in Afghanistan

Google

KABUL, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The United Nations migration agency, International Organization for Migration (IOM), continued to expand its relief operations across Afghanistan in response to mounting complex humanitarian needs.

The agency wrote on its website that the IOM has continued to re-engage established livelihood, community development and infrastructure projects.

“(The) IOM, along with the rest of the humanitarian community, is committed to stay and deliver relief and assistance to mobile and displaced populations in Afghanistan,” it said.

“We will continue to operate in a neutral and impartial manner but insist on unimpeded access and assurances that our staff and service providers can deliver assistance and services — particularly to women and girls and those most vulnerable — without interference,” added the UN agency.

According to sources, the IOM’s financial requirements under the joint Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Afghanistan in 2021 totalled 108.5 million U.S. dollars, targeting 1.9 million among the most vulnerable people including those on the move.

“This includes a USD 24 million appeals released in August which outlines immediate funding requirements in order to respond to pressing humanitarian needs.”

The Afghan economy after the Taliban’s takeover in mid-August last year has suffered from the U.S. freezing of over 9 billion dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Tuesday, the United Nations and partners launched a more than 5 billion dollar funding appeal for Afghanistan, in the hope of shoring up collapsing basic services there, which have left 22 million people in need of assistance inside the country, and 5.7 million requiring help beyond its borders.

 

Read More

60 mins ago
Analysis: Consistency to be a major factor in Bundesliga drama

BERLIN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Consistency seems to be the common denominator...
2 hours ago
Across China: Xinjiang airports resume int'l cargo operations

URUMQI, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Airports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous...
2 hours ago
Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min's mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South...
3 hours ago
Chinese, Omani FMs hold talk on bilateral ties

BEIJING - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday...
3 hours ago
Kanye West teased fans on Instagram

Kanye West teased his next single featuring The Game and DJ Premier...
3 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Admits on loosing her cool on an Australian Journalist

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being enraged by a comment made by Australian...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 2022
3 mins ago
PSL 2022: Who is the leading run-scorer in PSL?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is known for its bowlers, but several...
leading wicket-taker in PSL
9 mins ago
PSL 7: Who’s the leading wicket-taker in PSL?

Every season, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draws widespread acclaim for producing...
Spider-Man: No Way Home smashes 'Titanic' record at Box office
10 mins ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home smashes ‘Titanic’ record at Box office

Just another weekend of Spider-Man: No Way Home making headlines for its...
PSL 7
16 mins ago
PSL 7: Babar Azam begun preparations for PSL 2022

Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, has begun preparations for the Pakistan Super League...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600