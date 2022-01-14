IOM continues to expand relief operation in Afghanistan

KABUL, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The United Nations migration agency, International Organization for Migration (IOM), continued to expand its relief operations across Afghanistan in response to mounting complex humanitarian needs.

The agency wrote on its website that the IOM has continued to re-engage established livelihood, community development and infrastructure projects.

“(The) IOM, along with the rest of the humanitarian community, is committed to stay and deliver relief and assistance to mobile and displaced populations in Afghanistan,” it said.

“We will continue to operate in a neutral and impartial manner but insist on unimpeded access and assurances that our staff and service providers can deliver assistance and services — particularly to women and girls and those most vulnerable — without interference,” added the UN agency.

According to sources, the IOM’s financial requirements under the joint Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Afghanistan in 2021 totalled 108.5 million U.S. dollars, targeting 1.9 million among the most vulnerable people including those on the move.

“This includes a USD 24 million appeals released in August which outlines immediate funding requirements in order to respond to pressing humanitarian needs.”

The Afghan economy after the Taliban’s takeover in mid-August last year has suffered from the U.S. freezing of over 9 billion dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Tuesday, the United Nations and partners launched a more than 5 billion dollar funding appeal for Afghanistan, in the hope of shoring up collapsing basic services there, which have left 22 million people in need of assistance inside the country, and 5.7 million requiring help beyond its borders.