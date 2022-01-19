Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
AFP News Agency

20th Jan, 2022. 12:45 am

Iran ensures women empowerment despite U.S. sanctions: envoy

Iran ensures women empowerment despite U.S. sanctions: envoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations (UN) said on Wednesday the country has made significant achievements in empowering women and girls, particularly in the education sector, despite being under U.S. sanctions, which are in violation of international law.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks during a UN Security Council meeting addressing the issue of women, peace, and security, the official news agency IRNA reported.

He noted that U.S. sanctions have violated the basic rights of Iranian women and girls, particularly their right to development.

The envoy stressed that Iran attaches great importance to women’s role in socio-economic development and the Iranian society’s political and cultural life.

 

